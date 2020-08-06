LaCie Rugged USB-C 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD – USB 3.0 compatible, Drop Shock Dust Rain Resistant, for Mac and PC Computer Desktop Workstation Laptop, 1 Month Adobe CC (STFR2000800)



Price: $109.99 - $102.49

(as of Aug 06,2020 05:19:10 UTC – Details)



LaCie Rugged USB-C is a powerful, trusted external hard drive for Mac and Windows computers. Quickly and easily connect to the latest laptops and PCs using Rugged’s reversible USB-C cable—or the included USB 3.0 adapter for legacy USB 3.0 devices. Enjoy a high-speed USB-C 5Gb/s interface and confidently tackle any terrain with drop, crush, and rain resistance. Plus—take advantage of a complimentary one-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps! It even includes two-year limited warranty protection plan and Rescue Data Recovery services for long-term peace of mind.

Quickly and easily connect to the latest Windows and Mac computers with Rugged’s reversible USB-C cable, or legacy computers using the included USB 3.0 adapter

Enjoy fast USB-C 5Gb/s file transfers, backups, and image browsing

Confidently tackle any terrain with drop, crush, and rain resistance

Take advantage of a complimentary one-month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with an included two-year limited warranty protection plan and Rescue Data Recovery services

System Ram Type: ddr3l_1600_sdram