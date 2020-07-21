LaCie d2 Professional 10TB External Hard Drive Desktop HDD – Thunderbolt 3 USB-C USB 3.0, 7200 RPM Enterprise Class Drives, for Mac and PC Desktop, 1 Month Adobe CC (STHA10000800)



Price: $319.99 - $304.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 19:29:22 UTC – Details)



The LaCie d2 Professional is the go to external desktop hard drive for creatives using SSD based laptops or all in one computers with limited storage capacity. Easily edit and archive projects with 10TB of massive capacity and speeds of up to 240MB/s. Seamlessly connect to USB C and Thunderbolt 3 computers and enjoy reduced noise and vibration thanks to an aluminum form factor. The d2 Professional comes equipped with BarraCuda Pro enterprise class drive for ultimate reliability and performance a five year limited warranty including Rescue Data Recovery Services for long term peace of mind.

The LaCie d2 Professional is the go to external desktop hard drive for creatives using SSD based laptops or all in one computers with limited storage capacity

Easily edit and archive projects with 10TB of massive capacity and speeds of upto 240MB/s

Seamlessly connect to USB C and Thunderbolt 3 computers and enjoy reduced noise and vibration thanks to an aluminum form factor

Equipped with BarraCuda Pro enterprise class drive for ultimate reliability and performance

Enjoy long term peace of mind with the included five year limited warranty including rescue data recovery services