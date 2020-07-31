LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.0 Type-C Portable External Hard Drive HHD (STFR5000800) with Slinger Hard Drive Case, Includes 1 Month Adobe CC



Price: $179.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 20:02:48 UTC – Details)



Adorama Camera is a LaCie authorized reseller and includes a 2-Year limited USA warranty.

KIT INCLUDES: LaCie 5TB Rugged USB 3.0 Type-C External Hard Drive (STFR5000800)| USB-C (USB 3.0) Cable | USB-C to USB-A Cable (USB 3.0 Compatible) | Quick Install Guide | Includes 2-year Rescue Data Recovery Services | 1 Month Adobe Creative Cloud upon Item Registration | Slinger Portable Hard Drive Case

KEY FEATURES: Rugged Design for All-Terrain Reliability | Shock, Rain, Dust and Crush Resistant | Transfer Speeds of up to 130MB/s | AES 256-bit Software Encryption | Up to 5TB for Large Project Storage| Bus Powered for Complete Mobility

Legendary Rugged toughness meets USB-C compatibility, blazing-fast speeds and HDD performance for up to 130MB/s. Featuring an IP54-rated resistance to the elements, this rugged drive means you don’t have to compromise between durability, mobility and speed.

WARRANTY: LaCie Authorized Reseller. Includes a LaCie 2 Year Limited USA Warranty