Lacie 4 Pack Rugged 1TB USB-C (USB 3.1) External Hard Drives Compatible with Mac and PC – Water and Drop Resistance with Compact Pocket Cases

A common scenario: You need to edit and deliver a project to a client, but you use a USB-C Macbook Pro and they use a USB 3.0 computer. What do you do? Simple—go for Rugged. This family of drives embraces a wide array of interface compatibilities so that you can edit, collaborate, and share seamlessly.

The LaCie Rugged USB-C portable drive marries rugged durability with cuttingedge USB-C. The result is a vault for your data that’s compatible with next-gen computers like the Apple Macbook, as well as USB computers.

Featuring the market’s highest storage capacity for its size, the LaCie Rugged USB-C gives you enough space to store your digital present—and future. Massive capacity lets you use the LaCie Rugged as a shuttle drive to transport footage from set to post-production or to store a huge Lightroom library.

Creative pros have been depending on LaCie Rugged drives for over a decade because they are the most reliable way to transport and capture data in the field. With resistance to drops, crush, rain, and unauthorized access, the LaCie Rugged USB-C is tough enough for extreme conditions—from a sudden rainstorm to a crush of suitcases in an airplane cargo hold.

In The Box

4 x LaCie 1TB Rugged USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C External Hard Drives

4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Cables

4x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C to Type-A Cables

4x Compact Portable Hard Drive Cases

Transport your data safely with the LaCie Rugged Mini external USB-C hard drive

Compatible with next-gen computers like the latest Apple Macbook

Bus powered for added mobility

Shock, dust, and water resistant for all-terrain use

Take advantage of a complimentary 1 month membership to the Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Plan for access to awesome photo and video editing apps