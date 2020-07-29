LaCie 2big Dock RAID 16TB External RAID Hard Drive HDD with SD Card CF Card Slots, for Mac and PC Desktop Data Redundancy Thunderbolt 3 USB-C USB 3.0, 1 Month Adobe CC, Data Recovery (STGB16000400)



Ideal for Mac laptops and small PCs needing extra oomph and storage, 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 is a desktop RAID solution offering 16TB and speeds of up to 440MB/s. Designed and built for utmost efficiency, it features SD card and CF card slots for direct file ingestion, a USB 3.0 hub for charging devices and offloading footage, dual Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining, a USB 3.1 port for computers, and a display port for high-res monitors. New to RAID? No worries. Easily configure RAID 0/1 using the step-by-step wizard to optimize the system for performance or redundancy. 2big Dock comes equipped with hot-swappable IronWolf Pro enterprise-class drives for long-term performance, and a five-year limited product warranty including Rescue Data Recovery Services for superior peace of mind.

