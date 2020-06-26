Labour’s Corbynite left-wing warn Keir Starmer ‘you’ll regret this’

Sir Keir Starmer today faces an insurrection from left-wing MPs that have who have warned him the new Labour leader will ‘regret’ sacking Rebecca Long Bailey for sharing an article that contained an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’.

The new Labour leader is anticipated to meet with over 12 members of the hard-Left Socialist Campaign Group on the frontbench today to repair relations, after initially refusing to see them.

Ms Long Bailey had shared an article by friend and actress Maxine Peake that made the extraordinary and inaccurate declare that Israeli special forces had trained the officers that murdered George Floyd. The shadow education secretary, who had been sacked yesterday evening, called her a ‘diamond’ and was fired hours later.

Allies have said that left-wing supporters of Jeremy Corbyn are ‘leaving once we speak’ with one former shadow minister close to Jeremy Corbyn telling The Times: ‘It’s a nightmare’. Jon Lansman, who founded the Momentum movement, said there clearly was nothing antisemitic about Ms Peake’s article in the Independent and called the sacking ‘a reckless over-reaction’.

But today President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, praised Si Keir Starmer’s ‘swift’ action and called Rebecca Long Bailey response ‘pathetic’.

She said: ‘This was anti-Semitic because somebody has dreamed up a theory that links Israel to the horrific cold-blooded vile murder of an innocent man. The Israelis had nothing to do with it and there’s a group desperate to blame them and Jews for every wrong in the world. I don’t think anyone comes out with this happily – and Rebecca Long Bailey’s response was pathetic’.

She added: ‘Keir Starmer has made a very good begin tackling Anti-Semitism in the party. He has taken decisive action. It is very reassuring to the Jewish community after the Corbyn years of delay, intransigence and prevarication on the issue’.

Corbynistas including Lloyd Russell-Moyle, a shadow environment minister, ex-Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon are ‘very disappointed’ with Sir Keir.

Mr Russell-Moyle did not eliminate resigning, while several shadow ministers including Marsha de Cordova, Andy McDonald, Cat Smith and Dan Cardenare are also reported to be on ‘resignation watch’.

A senior Shadow Cabinet source told The Daily Telegraph that Sir Keir has chose to ‘reset the bar’ after five years of Mr Corbyn’s divisive leadership, adding: ‘It may possibly divide the Labour party but quite definitely increase Keir’s perception as strong so when someone determined to bring about change.’

In a move that enraged John McDonnell and Laura Alvarez, Mr Corbyn’s wife, Sir Keir ousted Ms Long Bailey, then Shadow Education Secretary, after she praised a controversial interview with actress Maxine Peake.

The 45-year-old ‘Shameless’ star told The Independent yesterday that Israeli security forces had taught US police ‘neck-kneeling’ methods which generated the killing of George Floyd.

Blairites including Lord Mandelson, a chief architect of New Labour, and former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett praised Sir Keir’s boldness in a move interpreted by Corbynistas as a declaration of war.

The row kicked off yesterday after Ms Long Bailey shared a link of the interview Peake – a constituent – gave to The Independent yesterday with the caption ‘absolute diamond’.

Peake, a Jeremy Corbyn supporter, also said that individuals who had left Labour under Mr Corbyn could ‘hang their heads in shame’ and claimed Sir Keir was an ‘acceptable face’ for those who ‘aren’t really Left wing’.

She later said her comments were ‘inaccurate’, adding that she found anti-Semitism ‘abhorrent’.

Ms Long Bailey was sacked almost just after she shared a link to the article on Twitter.

Sir Keir has been desperately wanting to rebuild trust with the Jewish community by vowing wipe out the ‘stain’ of anti-Semitism from Labour and rip out the ‘poison’ that dogged the party under his predecessor.

His spokesman said: ‘The article Rebecca shared earlier in the day today contained an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

‘As Leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number 1 priority. Anti-Semitism takes numerous forms which is important that individuals all are vigilant against it.’

Jewish organisations praised Sir Keir’s swift actions, with Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl saying: ‘I would like to thank Keir Starmer for backing his words with actions on anti-Semitism.

‘After Rebecca Long Bailey shared a conspiracy theory, we and others gave her the ability to retract and apologise. To our surprise and dismay, her response was pathetic.

‘Her position as Shadow Education Secretary was therefore untenable.

‘There could be no space for this kind of action in just about any party which is right that after so many challenging years Labour is now causeing the clear under its new leader.’

Jonathan Goldstein, chair of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), told MailOnline: ‘We saw significant action from Sir Keir Starmer in ensuring there is certainly zero tolerance for anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

‘His actions show he understands the severity and harm that anti-Semitic conspiracies do to your politics. We welcome this decisive leadership and firm action.’

Tony Blair called Sir Keir a leader who ‘looks like he might be Prime Minister’. Lord Mandelson said Sir Keir had shown ‘strong character and judgment’, while Lord Blunkett described the move as a ‘very clear message’.

However, senior Corbynistas denounced the sacking as a ‘reckless overreaction’, with Mr McDonnell, the former Shadow Chancellor, saying that the article hadn’t peddled anti-Semitism.

Amid a storm of protest at her initial tweet, Ms Long Bailey then added: ‘I retweeted Maxine Peake’s article because of her significant achievements and since the thrust of her argument is to stay static in the Labour Party. It wasn’t designed to be an endorsement of aspects of this article.

‘I could not do that in good conscience with no issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further course of action, but he previously already made his decision.’

But it was inadequate to avoid being removed from her frontbench role, sparking uproar from her supporters.

She said she posted a further tweet to clarify after learning ‘many individuals were concerned by references to international sharing of training and restraint techniques between police and security forces’.

‘In no way was my retweet an intention to endorse every part of the article,’ she said.

She said after she agree the clarification with Labour leader’s office she was ordered to take both tweets down.

But Sir Keir justified his action telling the BBC: ‘The sharing of that article was wrong, because the article contained anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.’

Mr McDonnell, who endorsed her for leader, later weighed in, saying: ‘Throughout discussion of antisemitism it certainly is been said criticism of practices of Israeli state is not anti-Semitic. I don’t think therefore that article is or ⁦⁦@RLong_Bailey should’ve been sacked. I stand in solidarity with her.’

Momentum founder Jon Lansmann branded the sacking ‘a reckless over-reaction’: ‘I don’t believe there is certainly anything antisemitic in the interview and sacking Rebecca is a reckless overreaction by Keir Starmer.

‘It’s been obviously documented by Amnesty International that many US police departments do train in Israel. The original Independent article even supported the claim.

‘In the leadership campaign Rebecca signed up to the Board of Deputies pledges and made clear she’s committed to tackling antisemitism within our party.

‘More than 135,000 Labour members voted for Rebecca in the leadership election. Keir says that he wants to party unity, yet sacks her from the leading bench for no valid reason. I stand in absolute solidarity with Rebecca Long-Bailey, as does the rest of Momentum.’

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said: ‘We have been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s early handling of incidents within the Labour Party and the truth that he has perhaps not yet announced a timetable for reforming the Party’s broken disciplinary process. His swift and firm action in this case seems to indicate he is taking our comments on board and it has shifted up a gear.

‘Sir Keir’s decision to sack Rebecca Long-Bailey for retweeting an antisemitic conspiracy theory sends an obvious message to those in the Labour Party’s ranks who still think that antisemitism is a grey area.’

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who’s Jewish, tweeted: ‘This is what a change in culture looks like. This is what zero tolerance looks like. This is what rebuilding trust with the Jewish community looks like.’

Dame Margaret previously described Sir Keir Starmer’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn as racist following claims he had did not take strong enough action on anti-Semitism within the party.

Labour MP Stella Creasy said: ‘Maxine Peake interview textbook ”casual antisemitism” – Even organisation that first made link she repeats as though matter of record or motivation for heinous crime has withdrawn it as a piece of libellous conspiracism. Being anti racist means countering, not indulging, such tropes.’

In the same interview, Peake, a former person in the Communist Party of Britain in Salford, Ms Long-Bailey’s seat in Manchester, took aim at anybody who refused to vote for Jeremy Corbyn – branding all of them Conservative supporters.

She said: ‘Those people who were normally Labour supporters who felt they couldn’t vote Labour? Well I’m sorry, they voted Tory so far as I’m concerned.

‘And it breaks my heart, because you know very well what? I did not like Tony Blair, but I still voted Labour because anything’s better than the Tories.

‘There’s lots of people who should hang their heads in shame. People going, ‘Oh, I can join the Labour Party again because Keir Starmer’s there,’ well shame for you.’

In 2018 the passionate Labour supporter, an outspoken critic of Tory spending on the NHS, was accused of hypocrisy after pocketing taxpayers’ money to arise in an NHS recruitment advert.

The star of hit TELEVISION series including Shameless and Silk was paid to complete a voice over on a film as part of the health service’s £8 million ‘We Are The NHS’ campaign.

Funded by NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care, the campaign premiered to coincide with the NHS’s 70th anniversary and features real health workers and patients.

Ms Peake reportedly received a four-figure sum for her contribution. In contrast, in the past superstars including Nick Hewer and Barbara Windsor have donated their time for free when appearing in publicly-funded health campaigns.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group against Anti-Semitism said it welcome your decision to sack her.

In a statement released on Twitter, co-chairs Catherine McKinnell and Andrew Percy said: ‘We welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s zero tolerance approach and decisive action. Members of Parliament have a duty to challenge anti-Semitic conspiracy theories perhaps not share them.

‘We will work with all political parties to make certain anti-Semitism plays no part in public life, and our group will always work to educate colleagues about it.’

The hard-Left candidate for leader who rated Jeremy Corbyn ’10 out of 10′ after he light emitting diode Labour to general election humiliation

Rebecca Long Bailey was the greatest ranking remnant of the Corbyn era still remaining on Labour’s front bench.

The 40-year-old ran against Sir Keir Starmer in the protracted leadership election that followed the party’s election humiliation in December and Mr Corbyn’s subsequent resignation.

But despite the backing of the then senior hierarchy, she trailed in a distant second to Sir Keir, who ran on a platform of healing a divided party.

She was made shadow education secretary in his new-look shadow cabinet as an olive branch to the old regime.

But today’s gaffe, which praised an interview with actress Maxine Peak by which she shared an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’ about Israel and the death of George Floyd, was a step too much.

Mr Starmer has been at pains rebuild bridges with British Jews after five years by which Labour was rocked with a series of anti-Semitism scandals.

Ms Long-Bailey, is the hard-Left daughter of a Salford docker, groomed to just take the helm of the Corbynite project by self-declared Marxist John McDonnell.

He and older Corbynistas like Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon threw their weight behind her campaign, during which she described Mr Corbyn as ’10 out of 10′ as leader.

The remark came weeks after he light emitting diode Labour to its worst election defeat since the 1930s, handing Boris Johnson an 80-seat Tory majority.

She grew up in Old Trafford, Manchester, where she was subjected to left-wing politics from a young age.

Her father Jimmy worked as a docker at Salford Quays and trade union representative at Shell at the same time when workers’ collectives wielded enormous power and threats of staff walkouts struck fear in to ministers.

On graduating from a Catholic high school, she worked in a pawn shop – an eye-opening experience which she says taught her ‘more concerning the struggles of life than any degree or qualification ever could’.

After holding down other jobs such as a call-centre operator, a furniture factory worker and a postwoman, she in the course of time studied to become solicitor.

She became Labour MP for Salford in 2015 on the retirement of Hazel Blears and quickly held a number of roles as Mr McDonnell’s political protegee.

She was made shadow business secretary in February 2017, a role she held until Mr Starmer took over in April.