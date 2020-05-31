Labour MP Rosie Duffield ‘off frontbench’ after apologising for lockdown breach with married partner

A Labour MP is now not in a frontbench function after being caught breaking lockdown guidelines, in keeping with studies.

Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield is now not a Labour whip after she met her partner whereas they had been residing individually, in breach of coronavirus restrictions, the Mail on Sunday stated.

The paper stated that she met her married partner for an extended stroll in her constituency in April, and that the MP additionally didn’t deny he visited her constituency home.

Ms Duffield, 48, advised the Mail that the pair noticed the two-metre social distancing guidelines, however these incidents had been earlier than conferences between folks from totally different households had been allowed.

The pair at the moment are regarded as residing in the identical property and her partner separated from his spouse.

In an announcement Ms Duffield stated: “My partner and I’ve been trying to navigate a tough private state of affairs as responsibly as attainable. I apologise that in that course of, we breached the rules.

“A relationship breakdown is tough at the perfect of instances, not to mention throughout a pandemic.

“I hope people can understand why I took the steps I did and know that I take responsibility for the breaches that occurred and for which I apologise.”