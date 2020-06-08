Labour left uneasy with leader’s view on tearing down Colston statue | Black Lives Matter movement

Labour leader Keir Starmer sparked unease among some on the left of his party on Monday, as that he condemned as “completely wrong” the tearing down of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol at the weekend.

Both Starmer and shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said they shared the sense of injustice that has brought more than 100,000 people out onto the streets of great britain to join Black Lives Matter protests in recent days.

But in a clear shift in tone from Jeremy Corbyn’s attitude to civil disobedience, Starmer told LBC radio, “it shouldn’t have been done in that way, completely wrong to pull a statue down like that.”

He added: “Stepping straight back, that statue should have been taken down a long, very long time ago. We can’t, in 21st century Britain, have a slaver on a statue. A statue will there be to honour people.

“That statue should have been brought down properly, with consent, and put, I might say, in a museum.”

Some leftwing Labour MPs privately expressed concern at what they felt was an unfortunate departure from Corbyn’s approach.

Speaking in the House of Commons later in your day, Thomas-Symonds used a similar phrase to Starmer, saying, “I do not condone an act of criminal damage to remove it, but I will not miss a public statue of a slave trader.”

Thomas-Symonds was giving an answer to home secretary Priti Patel, who insisted: “Black Lives Matter, but police brutality in the US is no excuse for the violence against our brave police officers at home. So to the quiet, law-abiding majority, who are appalled by this violence, and have continued to act within the rules, I hear you.”

The shadow home secretary made some demands of the government, including calling for Patel to behave on the recommendations of the Wendy Williams review in to the Windrush scandal, and the 2017 David Lammy review into the experience of BAME people in the justice system.

But his measured tone contrasted with passionate interventions from prominent leftwing Labour MPs, including Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Nadia Whittome and Zarah Sultana.

Whittome had earlier tweeted, “I celebrate these acts of resistance. We need a movement that will tear down systemic racism and the slave owner statues that symbolise it. And we need to win a government that will always be on the side of this movement.”

Thomas-Symonds’ predecessor, Diane Abbott, also sounded a note of caution about Labour’s approach. “Nobody supports criminal damage. But we need to be careful not to sound as if we care more about the vandalism than the horrors of the Atlantic slave trade,” she said.

“The truth is that the community in Bristol tried for years to even get a plaque on the statute that mentioned slavery. They were blocked. The statue should have been taken down years ago. There is an excellent Museum of Slavery in Liverpool. That would be the right place for this statue, if it is eventually fished out of the water.”

One Tory representing a former red wall seat said Starmer includes a significant quantity of work to accomplish to eradicate the perception Labour is soft on policing. They said: “If there’s one thing my voters can’t stand it’s rioting. To them it’s an anathema to democratic process.”

They said their inbox was packed with messages, including from ex-Labour voters, on the protests over the week-end. “People don’t want soft-touch policing.”

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, which turned Tory after 100 years in 2017, said: “99% of my feedback from constituents is horror at the lack of law and order and at the lack of care for others by those breaking lock down. Many have said they were sympathetic but not now, following violence.”

A band of seven “Blue Collar” Tory MPs also posed for images as they offered help to cleanup the statue of Winston Churchill which had “is a racist” spray painted on it during the protest.

One Labour MP in a red wall seat said: “These are the sorts of things that do test the fragility of our voter coalition that used to be very successful for us. Where we see divisions on issues like Brexit, law and order, immigration and so on – these do become our test points. I thought Keir navigated that very well.”