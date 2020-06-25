Labour leader’s knee jerk reaction to knee-on-the-neck tweet is spineless – Middle East Monitor

Britain’s Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer sacked his shadow education secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey, today after she tweeted praise for an interview in which the actor Maxine Peake described the united states police tactic of kneeling on a suspect’s neck as being a method taught by the Israeli secret service. Frankly, I’m confused by Starmer’s reaction.

For a start, when i write this I’m considering a variety of pictures showing Israeli soldiers and police officers utilizing the very same knee-on-the-neck restraining technique which killed George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. Many such images can be obtained online and were taken routinely as Israeli occupation forces pinned down Palestinians.

I’m also wondering why the Board of Deputies of British Jews condemned Long-Bailey’s tweet and demanded that she delete the offending post and apologise immediately. Why do people at the Board believe her tweet was anti-Semitic even though it is exactly and clearly what goes on to Palestinians on an almost daily basis in the occupied territories? While Black lives matter to most reasonable people, are we witnessing an overt “…but Palestinian lives don’t” moment? Some clarification from the Board of Deputies would help.

Instead of standing up to these bullies, though, Rebecca Long-Bailey issued a second tweet saying that her praise was not “intended to be an endorsement of all aspects of the article” she had retweeted. However, why would she apologise for something about that the highly respected human rights organisation Amnesty issued a report in August 2016?

In the run up to his leadership bid Starmer received £50,000 for his campaign from Trevor Chinn, a member of the executive committee of the pro-Israel lobby group the British Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM). After today’s rapid reaction by Starmer to censure a member of his front bench team in such a way, BICOM must believe this was money well spent. Starmer reacted within an hour of being told that the Board of Deputies labelled his leadership rival’s retweet as anti-Semitic.

As somebody who calls out anti-Semitism whenever and wherever I view it, frankly I will be perplexed. A Labour Party spokesman explained Long-Bailey’s sacking thus: “The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority. Anti-Semitism takes many different forms and it is important that we all are vigilant against it.”

It later emerged that Long-Bailey had been instructed by the party to delete her original tweet and the update. “I could not do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification,” she explained. “I had asked to discuss these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but sadly he had already made his decision. I am clear that I shall continue to support the Labour Party in parliament under Keir Starmer’s leadership.”

Predictably, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Labour Movement applauded your choice to sack Long-Bailey. However, the party could face a backlash. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell noticed that, “Throughout discussion of anti-Semitism it’s always been said [that] criticism of techniques of [the] Israeli state is perhaps not anti-Semitic. I don’t believe therefore that article is or ⁦⁦@RLong_Bailey⁩ should’ve been sacked. I stand in solidarity with her.”

Just for the record, Amnesty International’s blog on 25 August 2016 begins with this observation: “When the US Department of Justice published a study [on] 10 August that documented ‘widespread constitutional violations, discriminatory enforcement, and culture of retaliation’ within the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), there was rightly a general reaction of outrage. But what hasn’t received as much attention is where Baltimore police received training on crowd control, utilization of force and surveillance: Israel’s national police, military and intelligence services.”

No one from the pro-Israel lobby has, as far as I know, demanded that Amnesty should withdraw its blog, rendering it clear that training by Israel is not something that only the Baltimore police department has been involved with. Hundreds of other cops from Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, North Caroline, Georgia and Washington have all headed to Israel for training, while thousands more have received training from Israeli officials in America.

Israel taught ‘knee-on-neck’ terror tactic to many US police, including Minneapolis PD. The same tactic they use on Palestinians daily. pic.twitter.com/tfUfVjNDWA — Farah Said (@FarahSa60592122) June 20, 2020

Many of these trips are funded by the united states taxpayer. Since 2002, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee’s Project Interchange and the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs have covered police chiefs, assistant chiefs and captains to train in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

To be fair, when the Black Lives Matter movement went global, the Israeli police attempted to distance themselves from any perceived similarities, issuing statements denouncing what happened to Floyd in Minneapolis and stating that its officers are not trained to use knee-to-neck restraining techniques. This sounded breathtaking and worthy, until photographs emerged showing Israeli police and other security forces doing precisely that, using knees, boots and fists to subdue Palestinian civilians. The most recent incident happened just yards from Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. When everything else fails, needless to say, the Israelis simply shoot first and — possibly — ask questions later. That’s yet another similarity with too many cops in the US, specially when the victims are Black Americans.

I’m unsure who devised the knee-on-the-neck method and frankly I actually do not care if it had been exported to America by Israel or the other way around. The question we ought to be asking is perhaps not who trained who in this barbarism, but why is this brutal, potentially lethal practice being deployed on anybody in the 21st century in America, occupied Palestine or elsewhere?

Amnesty isn’t the only human rights group to express concern in regards to the tactics used against the Palestinians, including women and young ones, by Israel’s security forces. There are dozens of human rights group, including Israeli NGOs, and global media that have provided documentary evidence of Israel’s regular and systematic abuse of individuals of occupied Palestine. We wait in vain for the Board of Deputies of British Jews to challenge Israel when this happens: Palestinian lives obviously don’t matter.

Knee-on-the-neck brutality will never be outlawed so long as spineless politicians like Sir Keir Starmer react in that knee-jerk way to censor his colleagues’ exposure of the reality of police brutality in the US and Israel. Actions like the Labour leader’s serve only to protect people who pay lip service to campaigns like #BlackLivesMatter but condone by their silence Israel’s very nearly casual brutality against Palestinian men, women and young ones.

