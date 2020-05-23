Labour demands urgent inquiry into Dominic Cummings’ cross-country trip during lockdown

Labour have actually asked for an urgent inquiry after the head of state’s principal consultant evidently flouted lockdown guidelines.

Labour has actually contacted the head of the public service, Sir Mark Sedwill, to ask him to explore a 260- mile trip taken by DominicCummings

.

Shadow Cabinet Office preacher Rachel Reeves claimed: “The British individuals have actually made vital and also excruciating sacrifices to sustain the nationwide initiative, consisting of being far from family members in times of requirement.





“It is therefore vital that the Government can reassure the public that its most senior figures have been adhering to the same rules as everyone else.”

Labour claimed that No 10’s descriptions of Mr Cummings’s practices had “raised more questions than they answer”, consisting of when the head of state was warned of his assistant’s choice to take a trip from London to Durham during lockdown.