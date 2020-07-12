Labour boycotts Facebook for a month over race content

Labour is boycotting Facebook for a month in protest at its failure to remove racist and conspiracy theory content after the death of George Floyd, it had been revealed today.

The party has dropped all advertising in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, saying it has a ‘duty to stop the spread of hate’.

It may be the latest Labour symbol of solidarity with the demonstrations that have spread around the world considering that the notorious killing in Minneapolis.

Sir Keir Starmer and deputy Angela Rayner have been photographed ‘taking the knee’, despite Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab both making clear they will not participate in the ‘gesture’.

According to the Sunday Times, staff were told in an email last week: ‘This is a complete boycott, meaning we cannot use Facebook to advertise some thing and cannot use it to enhance posts.’

It added: ‘Social channels are a powerful place for us to get our message across. But there is also a duty in stopping the spread of hate.’

Labour has spent over £1.2million on advertising on Facebook since 2018, nearly all of which continued campaigning for the December general election.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves told Sky News’ Ridge on Sunday that the party wanted to to ‘put pressure on Facebook to do the best things and take tougher action on hate crime and hate speech’.

‘All MPs in the Labour Party use Facebook to get across our message,’ she said.

‘But what we’re perhaps not doing at this time is advertising on Facebook.

‘And that is in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter campaign but in addition in line with what many companies are doing this month, which is expressing our concerns about the failure of Facebook to defeat some hateful material from their platform and simply take more responsibility for the lies and propaganda which are sometimes create there on Facebook.

‘Facebook must do more to simply take responsibility and also this is just a proven way that organizations and the Labour Party and others can put pressure on Facebook to do the best things and take tougher action on hate crime and hate speech.’