Labour backs ‘wealth tax’ on the ‘very best off people’ to pay for coronavirus crisis

Labour has urged the Government to impose a ‘wealth tax’ on the ‘very best off people’ to pay for the coronavirus crisis if the UK economy fails to recover.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the ‘best way’ to pay for the cost of the outbreak could be through economic growth.

But she said if that fails to materialise then ‘those with the broadest shoulders should be bearing more of a contribution’.

The comments, coming ahead of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s mini-Budget this week, prompted the Tories to accuse Labour of advocating a ‘tax raid on ordinary families’, targeting domiciles and savings.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds, pictured on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show today, said if tax rises are required they must be targeted at the ‘very best off people’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, pictured in 10 Downing Street on May 29, will set out his plans for the UK economy at a mini-Budget this week

The UK is probable to be dealing with the economic fallout of the deadly outbreak for years to come after the Government spent billions of pounds to keep firms and workers afloat.

Ministers are hoping for a ‘V-shaped’ economic recovery where the nation bounces right back quickly from the damage done since February.

But Ms Dodds suggested if growth stagnates and the Government has to look elsewhere to pay for the crisis then ministers should focus on asking the most wealthy in society to pay more tax.

She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: ‘The best way to handle the cost of this crisis is to ensure that our economy grows.

‘If we do that which will erode the value of the debt for provided that interest rates stay low.

‘I believe that it is really important we recognise that because which will provide the context for any decisions around taxation.

‘It is my view that if we do need to see an increased tax take we shouldn’t see it via those low and middle class people.

‘Instead we should have a focus on the very best off people. We have observed a rise in income and wealth inequality over modern times and I believe those with the broadest shoulders should be bearing more of a contribution if that contribution is necessary.

‘That would only be needed if we are not growing our way out of this crisis.’

Ms Dodds would not be drawn on exactly how this type of ‘wealth tax’ could work but she said ministers ought to be exploring different mechanisms for generating cash.

‘I would really encourage government to engage that as opposed to looking at tax rises which may affect everybody equally,’ she said.

‘I don’t think that could be fair. Actually most opinion polling data suggests the British public don’t believe that is fair either.

‘They do think those who are able to afford it should be contributing more.’

Amanda Milling, the co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said Labour needed to ‘come clean’ about the proposals for ‘painful new taxes on domiciles and savings’.

‘This tax raid on ordinary families is the same disastrous economic policy proposed by Jeremy Corbyn at the last election,’ she said.

‘Labour’s tax hikes would hit millions of families hard, damage growth and undermine our recovery from Coronavirus.’

Mr Sunak’s mini-Budget this week is expected to see the Chancellor put down a raft of measures designed to kickstart the British economy as it recovers from coronavirus disruption.

However, ministers have refused to be drawn on exactly what might be announced.