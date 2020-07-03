Labour backs assets ‘wealth tax’ to help coronavirus recovery

Labour has backed the notion of a wealth tax to help the united kingdom recover from coronavirus meltdown.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said a levy on assets, instead of income, should really be consider included in a ‘new settlement’ following the crisis.

Delivering her first major speech since being appointed by Keir Starmer, she insisted the move would help ensure the government doesn’t have to increase taxes or cut support for ‘low and middle-income people’.

Ms Dodds said there clearly was an injustice in the worst-off paying more tax proportionally than high earners, while the rich face lower charges on the capital.

She criticised Boris Johnson’s ‘muddled, confusing’ and ‘much too slow’ response to protecting the country’s health through the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a speech today, shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said a levy on assets, instead of income, should really be consider included in a ‘new settlement’ following the crisis

The furlough scheme should really be extended in a ‘targeted’ way to avoid a ‘flood of redundancy notices’, especially for areas forced in to local lockdowns such as Leicester.

But she said Labour wouldn’t normally back extending the job retention scheme – which has seen the Government meet 80 per cent of workers’ wages up to a ceiling of £2,500 per month – indefinitely, insisting it must be used to shore up specific sectors.

‘These support schemes should serve as economic sandbags, ensuring localised 2nd waves of Covid-19 do not wash away businesses and jobs inside their wake,’ she said.

‘The reward for months of sacrifice can’t be a redundancy notice.’

The intervention came following the Prime Minister warned it could not be ‘healthy’ for the economy or workers for the furlough scheme to keep on beyond its scheduled end date in October.

Rishi Sunak is due to deliver a ‘mini Budget’ next week, emphasizing support for jobs.

But Ms Dodds said the Chancellor must give ‘back-to-work budget’.

She said the Government should think about imposing an abundance tax, which will target assets rather than income.

‘I think the Government needs to understand this area, I don’t think we’re in a reasonable situation,’ she said, arguing that the tax paid by the rich is a smaller part of their income proportionally than the poor.

Rishi Sunak (pictured on a visit to a book shop last month) arrives to deliver a ‘mini Budget’ in a few days, focusing on support for jobs

‘And of course for the very, very best-off people quite a bit of their money to arrive is derived from wealth.

‘I think we do need to have that new settlement and also much of the opinion data has indicated that has a large amount of support on the list of UK populace as well.’

Labour under Sir Keir has aimed to have a ‘constructive’ approach to opposition, backing measures the party believes to be valid while critiquing areas where in fact the Conservatives are failing.

Ms Dodds said the Government dithered over the lockdown, increasing testing and getting protective equipment to frontline workers since the death toll soared.

And along side accusing ministers of being ‘completely divorced’ from the scale of the looming unemployment crisis, she said ‘we still would not have a functioning’ test and trace system to prevent another wave of infections.