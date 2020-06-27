Labor staffer at the centre of spy allegations is a Chinese-born sunglasses salesman

A Chinese-born sunglasses salesman and part-time Labor staffer is at the centre of a spying probe involving a NSW politician, it has been revealed.

John Zhang is a half time staffer to Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane, whose residence and workplace had been raided on Friday by nationwide safety officers.

The ASIO believes the Chinese Communist Party has tried to infiltrate the NSW Parliament by a Labor backbencher’s workplace.

According to The Australian the investigation is centered on actions carried out by Mr Zhang, though Mr Moselmane is additionally a individual of curiosity.

Mr Zhang was probed by the Australian Federal Police and ASIO on Friday, with search warrants executed at his residence and the Moorebank warehouse of his sunglasses enterprise.

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane arriving at his Rockdale residence in Sydney on Friday

In 2013, Mr Zhang travelled to Beijing for a propaganda coaching course organised by the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr Zhang, who joined Mr Moselmane’s workplace in 2018, is additionally the former chairman of the Australian Shanghainese Association and has served as the vice-president of Australia China Economics, Trade and Culture Association.

In April Mr Moselmane stood down as assistant president of the NSW higher home after praising Chinese President Xi Jinping’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Mr Xi had demonstrated ‘dependable management’ and decisiveness.

On Friday he was questioned about potential Chinese state interference into Australian politics at the NSW Parliament.

There have been no expenses laid towards Mr Moselmane or Mr Zhang. The Australian Federal Police confirmed on Friday search warrants had been executed in Sydney as half of an ongoing investigation and that there was no risk to the neighborhood.

Mr Moselmane’s part-time staffer John Zhang was additionally probed by the Australian Federal Police and ASIO, with search warrants executed at his residence and the Moorebank warehouse of his sunglasses enterprise

Shaoquett Moselmane is pictured together with his spouse Mika Fukuta

NSW Labor chief Jodi McKay on Friday mentioned she’d been advised authorities together with ASIO officers entered Mr Moselmane’s Rockdale residence, in Sydney’s south, and have a warrant for his workplace.

She confirmed Mr Moselmane’s membership of NSW Labor had been suspended and the higher home MP will now not sit in the parliamentary caucus.

‘It’s dreadfully regarding, it is horrible,’ she mentioned on Friday, including one of Mr Moselman’s workers may additionally be concerned.

‘I’m very restricted in what I can and might’t say.

‘This investigation must run its course.’

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned he was conscious of an investigation that had been occurring for a while which ‘elevated to a new stage right now.’

He described the developments in Sydney as ‘extraordinarily severe’.

Mr Moselmane has been a member of the NSW higher home since December 2009 and between 1995 and 2009 served 4 stints as Rockdale City Council mayor.

Mr Moselmane lashed out at anti-China racism in Australia in an essay for the East China Normal University in February.

Mr Moselmane’s residence in Sydney’s south was raided by Australian Federal Police on Friday morning amid an investigation into Chinese affect over Australian politics

‘Today, media xenophobia and full-scale conflict towards China have grow to be the norm,’ he wrote in the opinion piece, seen by the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Today, the out of date scum of ‘white Australia’ is as soon as once more flooding, and the principle of yellow fever has as soon as once more surfaced.

‘Some mainstream media have bred and unfold these racial viruses in our multicultural neighborhood with the objective of inciting hatred.’

In a video circulating on social media from earlier in the yr, Mr Moselmane congratulated the Chinese authorities for the way they dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘The Chinese authorities needs to be counseled for the speedy motion they took,’ he mentioned.