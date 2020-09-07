Labor Day TV sales: Samsung, LG & more

Labor Day is on the horizon, and that means some much-needed time off from work, hanging out with family and friends (while social distancing, of course!) and, perhaps most importantly to some, the sales — particularly, great prices on a variety of TVs.

There’s no better time to gear up for football season and the upcoming holidays with a sleek new addition to your home entertainment system. Whether you’re looking for a massive display the whole family can crowd around to watch the big game or a modest, high-quality screen to take in some of the newest big-screen releases, you’ll find something that works for you in our list of the best sales below.

LG 75-Inch UN8500 UHD Smart TV

LG’s UN8500 Series offers some of the best features seen throughout the brand’s TV line. Best Buy has this massive 75-inch model for $380 off, bringing it down to $1,099.99 from $1,429.99. Not only do you get a great-looking display large enough for the whole family to crowd around during a particularly riveting game, but you get a swath of useful amenities as well.

Get the best picture possible with the α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K and Dolby Vision IQ, serving up crisp 4K Ultra HD at 2160p resolution. You can also expect booming audio with Dolby Atmos and voice control with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so…