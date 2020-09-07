Labor Day: Trump wages rambling attack on Biden

In 1996, President Bill Clinton was promising a “bridge to the 21st century” in Milwaukee. George W. Bush was calling John Kerry an Iraq War flip-flopper in Poplar Bluffs, Missouri, in 2004. Barack Obama talked up his auto bailout in Toledo, Ohio, in 2012 — but only after touring hurricane damage on the Gulf Coast.

“Biden’s a stupid person. You know that,” he said underneath the Federal-style portico, which was added to the building in 1829 to shelter guests arriving to the “president’s front door” on horseback.

But Biden was not his only target.

He laid into Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, for questioning the safety of a potential coronavirus vaccine that appeared rushed to market before Election Day — even as he continued to project an accelerated timeline that health experts have warned is unrealistic.

He defended himself against accusations he disrespects the military — even as he accused top Pentagon officials of working to enrich…