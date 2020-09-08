Labor Day protests took place across the country 100 days after George Floyd’s death

This Labor Day weekend, as the summer fades nearly 100 days later, his death and the experiences of other Black people during interactions with police continue to spur protests across the country.

In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters demonstrated over the killing of Breonna Taylor; in Rochester, New York, for justice in the killing of Daniel Prude; and in Portland, Oregon, where they have often become violent.

Here’s a look at the weekend’s social movements and demonstrations.

Video of a fatal police encounter in Rochester that was released on Wednesday spurred protests over the weekend as demonstrators accused police and local leaders of a cover-up. Back in March, Rochester police officers put a so-called “spit sock” over Daniel Prude’s head and pinned him to the ground in a prone position as he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. Prude stopped breathing and was declared brain dead at the hospital, and he died a week later. An autopsy declared his death was a homicide and the medical examiner’s report cited complications of asphyxia in a setting of physical restraint as a cause of death. The report also cited excited delirium and acute PCP intoxication as causes. But the details of his death only became public this week when his family’s attorneys released the video. Friday night’s protest ended with authorities dispersing the crowds with tear gas and pepper balls following incidents of vandalism and violence, officials said. 11 people were arrested and three…

