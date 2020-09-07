Labor Day means getting back into a routine. Don’t count on it.

Never mind the last-minute barbecues, bargains and beach days.

Monday marks the unofficial end of summer. It’s more New Year’s Day than New Year’s Day, really. The day after Labor Day is a time to reset. To return to life’s ordinary rhythms. To punch the clock and ring the school bell.

But there’s no ordinary in 2020. And the summer’s third and final holiday weekend, like every other respite of late, seems to have deeper meaning in a year that nearly 200,000 souls have been lost in the pandemic, millions have been left jobless, and a deep political divide, social unrest and long overdue racial reckoning has swept the nation.

“In a sense there’s a dark shadow around this particular holiday,” said David Blustein, a professor of psychology at Boston College and the author of “The Importance of Work in an Age of Uncertainty: The Eroding Work Experience in America.”

“We don’t know what the future holds regarding the pandemic. There’s also enormous amount of stress about the election. We don’t know what’s happening with schools. There’s a tremendous amount of not knowing.” So many face a ‘precarious’ situation Labor Day weekend is supposed to be a time of relaxation. For three days, time and responsibility are suspended. There are festive events, weekend get-togethers, backyard cookouts, family reunions, short road trips and coast-to-coast travel. “The seasons, they’re kind of the transitions,” said Sonja Lyubomirsky, a professor and vice chair of psychology at the…

