Labor Day gas prices cheapest in years – and likely to continue

But in much of the nation, gas is even more affordable. Nearly a 3rd of gas stations surveyed have gas for less than $2, according to the Oil Price Information Service, which assembles gas rate information for AAA. There are 8 states – Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee– where the typical rate is listed below $2.
In the 32 states outside the East and West coasts, gas prices have not been this low-cost over Labor Day weekend in 16 years, according to OPIS. That’s real even as numerous states have actually raised gas taxes throughout that time.
The decreased need for fuel due to the Covid -19 pandemic has actually triggered an excess of both oil and gas, driving downprices
And low-cost gas is likely to be around through completion of the year according to Tom Kloza, OPIS’s international head of energy analysis.