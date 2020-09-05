Labor Day gas prices cheapest in years – and likely to continue

By
Jackson Delong
-
And prices like this are likely to continue through completion of the year, due to a decreased need for gas from high unemployment and millions continuing to work from home.
A survey of gas stations by AAA puts the typical rate of gas at $2.22 for a gallon of routine, down 14% from the $2.57 drivers were paying a year earlier.

But in much of the nation, gas is even more affordable. Nearly a 3rd of gas stations surveyed have gas for less than $2, according to the Oil Price Information Service, which assembles gas rate information for AAA. There are 8 states – Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee– where the typical rate is listed below $2.

In the 32 states outside the East and West coasts, gas prices have not been this low-cost over Labor Day weekend in 16 years, according to OPIS. That’s real even as numerous states have actually raised gas taxes throughout that time.

The decreased need for fuel due to the Covid -19 pandemic has actually triggered an excess of both oil and gas, driving downprices

Even when Hurricane Laura struck a few of the oil market’s overseas platforms and rigs, it did little to lift gasoline prices as earlier storms in the area have actually done.

And low-cost gas is likely to be around through completion of the year according to Tom Kloza, OPIS’s international head of energy analysis.

“Once vacation travel ends, we’ll continue to see gasoline demand that falls well short of what was recorded in 2017, 2018, and 2019,” he keeps in mind. “The sharp lowering in travelling, together …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR