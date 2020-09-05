Labor Day gas prices cheapest in years – and likely to continue

survey of gas stations by AAA puts the typical rate of gas at $2.22 for a gallon of routine, down 14% from the $2.57 drivers were paying a year earlier.

But in much of the nation, gas is even more affordable. Nearly a 3rd of gas stations surveyed have gas for less than $2, according to the Oil Price Information Service, which assembles gas rate information for AAA. There are 8 states – Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee– where the typical rate is listed below $2.

In the 32 states outside the East and West coasts, gas prices have not been this low-cost over Labor Day weekend in 16 years, according to OPIS. That’s real even as numerous states have actually raised gas taxes throughout that time.