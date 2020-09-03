Labor Day furniture sales: Wayfair, Overstock & more

Labor Day is September 7, and while the traditional last hurrah of summer definitely feels different this year, one thing hasn’t changed: savings. Major retailers have already started slashing prices in advance of the long Labor Day weekend, with particularly great deals to be had on furniture for every room in the house.

Folks lucky enough to be somewhere warm this fall and winter may want to invest in new patio pieces for socially distanced hangouts with friends, while those of us stuck indoors may want to snag a comfy new couch or elegant dining set. Whatever you’re in the market for, now is a great time to shop for items that’ll spruce up your space — after all, you’ll probably be spending a lot of time in it over the coming months!

To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best Labor Day furniture deals of 2020 for you below.

Overstock is offering up to 70% off thousands of products, plus an extra 15% off select furniture, for its Labor Day Blowout. The best part? Everything ships free — meaning it’s the perfect time to scoop up any large items you’ve had your eye on.

Create your own outdoor oasis with the top-rated Christopher Knight Home Carolina 4-piece Outdoor Sofa Set (starting at $445.82, originally $534.99; overstock.com), offered in three colors and featuring a lovely acacia wood construction. Back inside, add some funkiness to…