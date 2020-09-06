Labor Day clothes sales | CNN Underscored

Labor Day’s long weekend is the perfect time to do two things: chill out at home, and round out your fall wardrobe with deals from all the great sales that pop up around this time of year. Labor Day clothing sales are some of the biggest on the calendar, and you can score great discounts on stylish pieces that’ll get you through the cozy (and, well, cold) seasons ahead.

This year over the holiday weekend, stock up on great everyday pieces at Macy’s, Nordstrom and Old Navy — or, if you’re back at the office, pick up some workwear at Loft or Bonobos. Little ones can top up their school wardrobes over Labor Day weekend’s kids’ sales too, with great picks from The North Face, The Children’s Place and OshKosh B’Gosh. We’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day apparel sales for the whole family below — read on for all the intel and some of our favorite picks too.

Sure, Athleta might be known more for its activewear and workout clothing than its casual wear, but the Gap brand has some cute casual and outerwear picks too. Best of all, they’re majorly on sale over Labor Day weekend, when the company is marking down Athleta’s sale dresses and outerwear another 30% from already reduced prices. Two of our favorite picks? This cropped parachute jacket that’s marked down from $158 to about $28 — and, for an off-season head start on spring’s…