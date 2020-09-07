Labor Day appliance sales | CNN Underscored

Labor Day weekend marks one of the biggest sale events of the year, and some of the best deals of all are on appliances. With retailers slashing prices on everything from refrigerators to vacuums, shoppers can expect to save big — often hundreds of dollars.

Whether you’re in the market for a whole new kitchen or just want some new gadgets to cook and clean with this fall, check out our picks for the best Labor Day appliance deals of 2020 below.

Best Buy Labor Day deals PHOTO:

Best Buy

Best Buy’s appliance savings last until September 16 and feature the retailer’s famous Price Match Guarantee. French door refrigerators start at $1,099.99, and ranges start at $315.99. For the laundry room, check out Maytag washers and dryers, starting at just $569.99.

Ready for a total kitchen revamp? You’ll save an additional 10% when you buy four or more select Samsung appliances. Qualified products include the highly rated Family Hub Four-Door Flex French Door Refrigerator ($3,399.99, originally $4,099.99; bestbuy.com) and the Full-Size Countertop Microwave With Sensor Cooking ($159.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com).

The same deal is valid for select LG appliances, including the stainless steel 26-Cubic-Foot Bottom-Freezer…