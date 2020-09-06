Labor Day 2020: Here’s what’s open and closed

As of July 2020, there were more than 159 million people in the US civilian labor force — and, in honor of the federal holiday, many of them are taking the day off this Monday, September 7.
To help you navigate Labor Day, here’s a list of what businesses are open and closed:
OPEN
- Target — Open regular hours
- Walmart — Open regular hours
- Kroger– Open regular hours
- Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours
- Movie theaters — Some movie theaters are open, depending on coronavirus restrictions in your state. Call your local theater to check.
- Zoos — Open regular hours
- Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.
- National parks — Some National Parks across the US are open. Call before visiting the park.
CLOSED
- Government buildings — Anything government-owned, such as the DMV and public libraries, is most likely closed.
- Banks — Financial institutions are generally closed, although ATMs are always available if you need to deposit a check or get some cash.
- Post office — The US Postal Service will not deliver mail Monday, and US post offices are closed as well.
- FedEx — Offices will be open with modified hours, but there will be no deliveries on Labor Day.
- Museums — If you plan to visit a museum, call to make sure it isn’t closed. While some museums are open, others aren’t.
The best way to confirm whether a business or institution is open is to call ahead.