Labor Day 2020: Here’s what’s open and closed

As of July 2020, there were more than 159 million people in the US civilian labor force — and, in honor of the federal holiday, many of them are taking the day off this Monday, September 7.

To help you navigate Labor Day, here’s a list of what businesses are open and closed:

OPEN

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Kroger– Open regular hours

Trader Joe’s — Open regular hours

Movie theaters — Some movie theaters are open, depending on coronavirus restrictions in your state. Call your local theater to check.

Zoos — Open regular hours

Malls — Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

National parks — Some National Parks across the US are open. Call before visiting the park.