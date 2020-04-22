LabCorp’s at-home COVID-19 test kit is the first to be authorized by the FDA

LabCorp has come up with a COVID-19 home testing kit and it is getting the Emergency Use Authorization or EUA from the FDA. It has a number of items which includes samples for collecting the specimen with the help of the provided nasal swab which can then be sent to labs for testing.

As of now, the FDA has not authorized any such home kits. However, while this testing kit has been given a green signal, FDA has mentioned that it is by no means a surefire way to test if someone is COVID-19 Positive. You should always keep taking precautions as mentioned by the CDC and FDA.

