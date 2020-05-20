Lab technician reveals hold ups to UK’s testing programme

Prof McNally had simply completed a 12-hour night time shift when he talked to the BBC and stated that individuals testing themselves at dwelling with out supervision could also be exacerbating the issue by not studying the directions rigorously.

He stated: “I’m considered one of 54 on shift who’ve simply completed and one other shift of 56 have simply are available to change us who will now do a 12-hour day shift and that rolls 24/7.

“We’ll process anywhere between 20,000 and 30,000 samples a day. The effort is herculean and all these people are volunteers as well.”

Due to the snags, some checks take days to flip round as opposed to hours, however Prof McNally stated: “I feel you’ve to keep in mind what number of checks are being run.

“We’re now approaching 100,000 checks a day and in our lab right here in Milton Keynes it is round 20,000 to 30,000 a day.

“The vast majority are turned around very quickly, but the unfortunate thing is that there will always be tests that take longer.”