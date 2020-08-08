La-Z-Boy Delano Big & Tall Executive Office Chair | High Back Ergonomic Lumbar Support, Bonded Leather, Brown | 45833 model



Price: $459.99 - $342.99

(as of Aug 08,2020 19:32:27 UTC – Details)



Bring premium comfort and support to your home or office with the La-Z-Boy Delano Big & Tall Executive Office Chair. Upholstered in soft bonded chestnut brown leather with hand-sculpted real wood arms and base, this swivel chair offers an elegant blend of traditional style and modern performance that enhance any office, home, or entertainment space. A big and tall design ensures you have ample room at your desk, while a contoured back lumbar panel and advanced memory foam cushion layering system deliver comfort and support in the areas you need it most. Ergonomic and adjustable, this high back office chair allows you to control the height, tilt, and lift to suit your sitting position, providing optimized body alignment to ensure you remain comfortable and properly supported while sitting for long periods.

Fully adjustable height, recline, and tilt settings

Ergonomic office chair with memory foam cushioning that contours to your body

Sturdy components surpass rigorous BIFMA testing standards and supports up to 350 pounds

Chestnut brown bonded leather upholstery with rich mahogany-stained wood | Heavy duty casters