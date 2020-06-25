LA sheriff’s department accused of refusing to hand over documents on two deputy-involved shootings

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been accused of withholding vital information regarding two deputy-involved fatal shootings last week.

The department faced outrage over the deaths of Andres Guardado, 18, and Terron Boone, 31, and on Monday, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva had committed to ‘transparency’ inside their investigations.

Yet the institutions tasked with overseeing deputies’ use of force claim they are stonewalled when looking for information.

The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and its investigative arm, the Office of Inspector General, told the Los Angeles Times that the sheriff’s department refused to hand over vital documents they asked for days ago.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he wont ‘piecemeal’ the release of information about the deputy-involved shooting deaths of Andres Guardado and Terron Boone

Andres Guardado, 18, and Terron Boone, 31, were shot dead by deputies in two separate incidents last week. The Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and the Office of Inspector General claim the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is reluctant to hand over information

Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Times that his office had called on the department on Monday to hand over reports, documents and video relating to the shooting death of Guardado.

He said that the documents haven’t yet been received.

‘We’re maybe not gonna piecemeal it,’ Sheriff Villanueva said on Wednesday, stating that he would supply information when it absolutely was possible.

‘If you’re still interviewing witnesses, you do not release information that’s gonna prejudice the testimony of the witness,’ that he said, adding that a ‘security hold’ was placed on the results of Guardado’s autopsy as a result of the witness interviews.

Huntsman said his office had also asked for a report on Boone’s death to ‘analyze the underlying reason behind the manner when the arrest was conducted’.

‘But they refused to give it to us,’ Huntsman claimed.

‘We cannot make tips if we don’t get information from them. So our work can be stymied when there is not cooperation and collaboration,’ Patti Giggans, chair of the oversight commission, said of the delays on receiving documents and information from the sheriff’s office.

‘We desire a willing partner in the sheriff.’

The problem with access to the sheriff department’s records started long before the recent anger and demands investigations in to Guardado and Boone’s deaths.

The Times reports that in January, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors was forced to intervene, granting subpoena power to the Civilian Oversight Commission to retrieve records.

Inspector General Max Huntsman (pictured left) said his office called on the department to hand over reports however they are yet to be received. Patti Giggans (pictured right), chair of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, said they need a ‘willing partner in the sheriff’

Los Angeles officials Tuesday demanded an unbiased probe to the death of the Latino security guard Andres Guardado after mass protests over the deputy-involved shooting

It came after the commission said these were refused access to the agency’s internal discipline system and hiring process.

It also targeted documents related to reported secret cliches among deputies have been accused of misconduct and claimed to have matching tattoos.

The sheriff’s department claimed that subpoena power would pit departments against one another and harm investigations.

This week, activists have called on authorities to further investigate the death of Guardado, a young Hispanic man who had been killed last Thursday following a deputy fired multiple gunshots in Gardena, Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles officials Tuesday demanded an unbiased probe to the death of the Latino security guard, whose shooting by police has fueled more protests against police brutality and racism.

Andres Guardado, 18 (pictured), from Los Angeles, California, was shot and killed by deputies at around 6pm on June 18 away from autobody shop where that he was employed

Police say Guardado was shot when that he fled from an auto repair center after that he ‘produced a handgun’.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers were on a routine patrol if they approached Guardado and saw he had a gun.

Guardado’s weapon was an unregistered, illegal hunting device, it said.

No video footage of the incident has emerged, and autopsy results haven’t yet been disclosed for ‘security’ reasons, angering family who allege Guardado was shot in the back

Guardado’s death came throughout a period of nationwide demonstrations that began with the death in police custody of an African American man, George Floyd, in Minnesota last month.

Los Angeles County’s board of supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a motion for a ‘robust and independent investigation to ensure the fact remains uncovered and justice is served’.

A day earlier, Sheriff Alex Villanueva had committed to ‘transparency’, asking the state’s attorney general to monitor an inside probe.

‘The current nationwide political climate, lends itself to a public demand for police accountability, and the propensity of antagonists to assemble considerable amounts of people in a brief amount of time in protest to any perception of impropriety,’ he wrote in a letter to Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Sheriff Villanueva also reached an agreement this week with local law enforcement leaders to have all police killings investigated by a special task force.

Friends leave flowers near where Andres Guardado was fatally shot by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. The sheriff’s department has faced outrage over the death in June 18

Guardado’s sister, Jennifer Guardado (above) has urged officials to further examine the circumstances leading up to her sibling’s death in Gardena on Thursday night

But introducing the motion for an independent inquiry on Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas wrote there clearly was a ‘trend’ for the sheriff’s department to maybe not cooperate in independent investigations.

‘I firmly genuinely believe that an immediate and independent investigation must be conducted by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in to this matter, and I urge the Sheriff’s Department to instantly and fully cooperate with this specific OIG independent investigation,’ Ridley-Thomas said in a written statement.

The attorney general’s office hasn’t yet said if it’s going to taken on a oversight role in the Guardado investigation.

‘Our office is aware of the matters you reference. However, to protect its integrity, we’re unable to comment on a potential or ongoing investigation,’ the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The office is overseeing the investigation to the death of 24-year-old Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree near Palmdale City Hall.

Fuller was the half-brother of Boone who had been killed in a shoot out with undercover detectives on June 17.

Boone was fatally shot when that he opened fire on Los Angeles County major crimes bureau deputies in the Mojave Desert community of Rosamond, authorities said.

Terron Boone, 31, was was killed in a shoot out with undercover detectives on June 17

Boone, who had been in the passenger seat of a blue SUV (pictured) was shot multiple times in the upper human anatomy and died at the scene on June 17, according to authorities

A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Boone on charges he allegedly beat his girlfriend and held her captive for nearly per week.

Authorities allege Boone imprisoned his ex-girlfriend in her Palmdale home between June 9 and June 15, threatening and pistol-whipping her.

Boone’s ex-girlfriend ‘waited for an opportunity when he was not looking and she managed to escape, run to a business and had them call 911,’ detectives claim.

Prosecutors filed 13 counts against Boone on Tuesday, including assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence and criminal threats. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The next day, a surveillance team of deputies followed Boone to a residence in Rosamond, about 20 miles north of Palmdale.

Boone found myself in a blue SUV and left with a woman and a seven-year-old girl. Deputies later moved in to arrest him, and the shootout erupted.

Gunfire broke out after the cops tried to stop the car, which was driven by the girl.

Boone – who has previously been convicted of burglary and injury to a kid – was shot and killed by police.