Los Angeles residents will face fines of up to $300 if they don’t wear a face covering in public areas, as cities enforce Governor Gavin Newsom’s mask mandate and cases continue to soar across California.

Authorities across several LA County cities have announced plans to clamp down on people flouting the state’s executive order, which requires Californians to wear masks in public areas when social distancing isn’t possible.

Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Monterey have all warned residents they will undoubtedly be hit with hefty fines if caught out and about perhaps not covering their faces.

The sheriff of the affluent area of West Hollywood has introduced one of the heftiest fines, with a first offense setting people back a total of $300 – $250 plus a $50 fee.

Captain Edward Ramirez of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station said he previously been forced to introduce the financial penalty as a ‘last option’.

‘Our latter was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, however the risk to Community health is too great,’ he said.

In Santa Monica, residents face fines of $100 for a first offense if they don’t wear a mask or comply with social distancing instructions.

For a 2nd offense, the fee goes up to $250 and, for a third, $500, while businesses flouting the rules will undoubtedly be hit harder with a $1,000 fine.

Santa Monica’s Interim City Manager Lane Dilg described the city as facing a ‘critical time’ where ‘face coverings are essential.’

‘I encourage everyone to try different styles to find that which works for you,’ she said in a statement.

‘But it’s a critical time to save lives by wearing face coverings whenever we are outside of our domiciles and not gathering with people outside of our house holds.’

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a mask mandate on June 18 requiring Californians to wear masks in public areas when social distancing isn’t possible

Governor Newsom issued a statewide order requiring residents to wear masks in most indoor public areas, as well as outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, right back on June 18 as the amount of coronavirus cases rose across the state.

Newsom said that he issued the order after too many individuals were going out in public areas without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

The order requires people to wear masks when inside or in line for almost any indoor public spaces, including hospital and pharmacy visits.

It also applies to ‘high-risk’ situations outdoors such as looking forward to or riding public transportation where it is not possible to stay six feet aside from others.

Workers have to wear masks if their jobs require them to connect to the public, prepare or package food, or share common spaces like hallways and elevators.

Masks may also be required in office settings if employees can’t physically distance.

The order includes a few exceptions, including for outdoor recreation and exercise such as for instance walking, hiking, running or bicycling.

But if people are doing such activities and can’t maintain the appropriate distance from others, their state says they should also wear masks.

Other exceptions include: Children under 2, people with medical ailments that prevent them from wearing a mask, individuals who are hearing impaired or keep in touch with people who are hearing impaired and individuals obtaining receiving treatments on the nose and mouth.

A total 248,235 individuals have tested positive for the herpes virus and 6,263 have now been killed in California

As cases surge in LA and other hard-hit areas, Newsom has backtracked on the state’s reopening plans

The state did not mandate how the order would be enforced, leaving counties and cities to simply take matters to their own hands.

Beverly Hills had already issued a mask mandate back April and Orange County in late May.

But officials in Orange County later backpedaled on the road after county health officer Dr. Nichole Quick faced a backlash including threats of violence against her over the move.

The county revised its guidance making it no further mandatory 1 week later and Quick stood down from the role – ahead of the statewide order made it compulsory once more.

The move to put a financial burden on people ignoring the rules comes days after LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was ‘not asking’ but ‘telling’ residents to wear a mask.

‘Everyone should really be wearing your face covering. I’m perhaps not asking you; I’m telling you,’ he said during a press conference Wednesday.

‘If there isn’t any mask, there ought to be no service in any of the places where we shop, where we work.

‘If you’re in touch with another person, wear that mask as a way of saying, ‘I care about you.’

Garcetti admitted recent protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality in the wake of the ‘murder’ of George Floyd may have light emitting diode to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Garcetti unmasked that LA County health officials believe some of the new COVID-19 cases could have come from large groups of people gathering at rallies.

‘I talked again with [Director of Public Health] Dr Barbara Ferrer about this this morning. She does think some of the spread did originate from our protests,’ the mayor said.

Cases have been soaring across LA, with more than 2,100 additional cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in the county.

More than 1,900 people were hospitalized – the biggest number since early May – with 546 in ICU 546, the county reported.

‘Unfortunately, we continue to see negative trends in the data and we urgently need to make a change in the trajectory,’ Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

‘We must make sure we’re not unnecessarily spending time outside with the others and utilize this opportunity as a countywide reset. We need everybody’s help.’

Over the past two weeks alone, a staggering 29,444 new cases and 430 deaths have been recorded in the county.

This means the rate of infections is dwarfing one of the key measures being closely watched by state and local officials – that positive cases stand at less than 100 per 100,000 residents.

Based on the most recent figures, LA County is well beyond this figure with 292 per 100,000.

LA also has the greatest number of coronavirus cases and deaths of most of the state’s 58 counties.

As cases surge in LA and other hard-hit areas, Newsom has backtracked on the state’s reopening plans.

This week, the governor ordered all bars, indoor restaurant operations and movie theaters to shut down straight away in LA and 18 other counties – not exactly three weeks after California bars, stores, restaurants and salons reopened for initially after a three-month lockdown.

Beaches across LA and Ventura counties are also closed ahead of July 4 festivities.

A similar concerning trend has been seen across the wider state, with the number of new cases in California increasing not exactly 50 percent over the last a couple of weeks, with a 43 percent spike in hospitalizations.

A total 248,235 people have tested positive for the virus and 6,263 have been killed in California.