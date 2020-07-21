LA mayor: Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats – Panorama

Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s nuclear power plant, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Twitter.
“We stand with the Armenian community against violence. Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s civilian nuclear power plant, and must admit international monitors,” he tweeted.
“Dialogue and diplomacy are the only paths to peace and safety for the region,” Garcetti added.
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 20, 2020