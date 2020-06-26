La Liga: Valencia’s Champions League hopes dwindle with Eibar defeat | Football News





Rodrigo Moreno’s Valencia suffered still another setback

Valencia’s likelihood of qualifying for the Champions League took a hit with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Eibar in La Liga on Thursday.

An own goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 16th minute sealed victory for Eibar, who stay in 17th place but have opened up a four-point gap to the relegation zone.

Kondogbia found his or her own net whenever a corner experienced several players and ricocheted off his leg and Valencia’s night ended on a further sour note when defender Eliaquim Mangala was sent off in the 90th minute for a foul that drew another yellow card.

The result leaves Valencia in eighth place – seven points behind Sevilla, who occupy the last qualification spot for Europe’s top club competition, and two points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the final Europa League spot.

Eibar players celebrated a first win after the pandemic break by greeting fans who watched the match from the balconies of nearby buildings overlooking the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

But Valencia have lost two of these four matches since the restart and have maybe not won traveling since December.

League leaders Real Madrid visit Espanyol on Sunday, while second-placed Barcelona travel to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The Spanish powerhouses are tied on points but Real have a better head-to-head record with seven games left.

Later on Thursday, Real Betis sealed a 1-0 win over bottom club Espanyol.

Marc Bartra’s header was enough to settle the overall game.