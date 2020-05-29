La Liga to resume on June 11 as president Javier Tebas announces 2020/21 season start date | Football News





Nabil Fekir’s Real Betis aspect sit 12th in La Liga

La Liga will resume following a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, the federal government’s division for sport (CSD) has confirmed.

On Saturday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave permission for the nation’s prime two divisions to resume from June 8.

Games are anticipated to be performed day by day up to the top of the season, with European competitions anticipated to be performed after the top of the home league.

“At a meeting of the contact group they form alongside the CSD, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) and La Liga have agreed to the format of the final 11 rounds of fixtures of La Liga and the second division,” stated the assertion.

“The competitors will restart on the weekend of June 13 and 14, with the primary match being Sevilla’s sport with Real Betis on Thursday June 11.

“The last round of matches will take place, provisionally and depending on the evolution of the virus, on the weekend of July 18 and 19.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas earlier revealed the 2020/21 season is about to start on September 12.

“There are more than 130 people at La Liga working so that everything can be done in a new way,” Tebas instructed Spanish publication MARCA.

“Travel, organisation, everything.”

Discussions are additionally ongoing between league officers over the potential for giving followers an choice to watch the unique feed from the empty stadiums or an alternate one with crowds superimposed on the stands, comparable to these in video video games.

Champions Barcelona lead La Liga by two factors from Real Madrid whereas there are simply 5 factors separating golf equipment competing for European qualification, from third to seventh spot.