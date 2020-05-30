La Liga clubs free to start full training from Monday | Football News





Champions Barcelona lead La Liga by two factors

La Liga has introduced Spain’s high two divisions can maintain full training classes from Monday for the primary time since returning to exercise after motion was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams returned to particular person training on the start of May earlier than progressing to training in teams of up to 10 gamers two weeks later and teams of 14 gamers from final Monday.

All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on March 12 because the virus unfold within the nation, however the fee of an infection has slowed considerably.

“La Liga clubs will start collective training on Monday, June 1,” the league mentioned in a press release on Saturday.

“The fourth phase, which starts next Monday, is the last step in this protocol that will lead to clubs starting competition on June 11.”

⚠️ LATEST NEWS! Starting subsequent week, the full squad can prepare collectively!! 👏👏👏 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 30, 2020

The high flight will resume on June 11 when Sevilla tackle Real Betis, with matches probably held on day-after-day of the week till the season is concluded on July 19.

La Liga leaders Barcelona sit two factors away from Real Madrid whereas solely 5 factors separate clubs competing for European qualification, in third place to seventh.