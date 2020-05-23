La Liga can resume from 8 June, says Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez.

The league’s president Javier Tebas stated he had hoped Spain’s prime flight would restart on 12 June, though La Liga is but to verify a restart date.

La Liga gamers began coaching in teams of not more than 10 firstly of the week.

“Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone. The time has come to bring back many day-to-day activities,” stated Sanchez.

“From 8 June, La Liga will be back.”

The Spanish second division can also be set to resume similtaneously the highest flight.

“We are very pleased with the decision,” stated Tebas. “It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD (National Sports Council) and agents.

“But we can not decrease our guard, it is very important comply with well being rules and make sure the pandemic would not come again.”

More to comply with.