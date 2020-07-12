LA Lakers’ Dwight Howard and Danny Green miss practice over coronavirus tests | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers duo Dwight Howard and Danny Green both missed practice on Saturday over their coronavirus tests.

While neither player has tested positive, Green was absent because of a glitch with the coronavirus testing process.

Howard, meanwhile, cannot be cleared to participate until that he tests negative for an additional time and clears the NBA’s quarantine protocols.

Saturday’s practice was the initial for the Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida and the team’s first since the NBA’s suspension in March.

Players was able to be a part of one-on-one work outs since July 1 at the team’s training facility in Los Angeles but this marks a significant part of the NBA’s return to play plans.

Howard confirmed earlier this week he would be a part of the NBA’s restart



Most of the Lakers team arrived as a group from Los Angeles on Thursday evening and then began a 36-hour quarantine.

The team do however expect to have both Howard and Green readily available for practice on Sunday, while Howard confirmed earlier this week he will take part in the NBA’s restart, quelling earlier in the day doubts he’d not over family concerns.

The Lakers, who’ve a 49-14 record, will restart their season on July 31 against cross-city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers.

Watch the NBA survive Sky Sports as the 2019-20 season resumes at Disney World in Orlando on July 30.