LA Galaxy Releases Player After Wife’s ‘Racist And Violent’ Comments

MLS winger Aleksandar Katai‘s wife’s disgusting comments about protesters just cost him his job with the LA Galaxy … with the team deciding to part ways with the gamer due to her “racist and violent” words.

The 29-year-old Serbian met with the team earlier this week after Tea Katai called for visitors to kill protesters — which she known as “disgusting cattle” — on Instagram.

The Galaxy released a statement condemning Tea’s since-deleted comments on Wednesday … saying “Earlier today, the LA Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts by Tea Katai, the wife of LA Galaxy midfielder Aleksandar Katai.”

“The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality.”

The team decided the next step was to wash its hands of the Katais on Friday … calling the move a mutual decision.

Aleksandar — who joined the squad in December — released a statement against his wife’s comments earlier in the day this week, saying “These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family.”

“I strongly condemn white supremacy, racism and violence towards people of color. Black lives matter. This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility.”