LA Galaxy release Aleksandar Katai following wife’s racist comments on social media | Football News





Aleksandar Katai began each MLS matches earlier than the season was suspended

Aleksandar Katai has been launched by LA Galaxy, two days after the membership was made conscious of racist comments posted by his spouse on social media.

The MLS franchise introduced their determination to mutually half methods with their new Serbian winger on Friday in a one-sentence information release.

On Wednesday, Galaxy had condemned the comments made by Tea Katai, who had posted on Instagram a photograph with a caption written in Serbian urging police to kill protesters, one other referring to protesters as disgusting cattle and a 3rd sharing a racist meme.

Aleksandar Katai distanced himself from his wife’s posts late Wednesday night time earlier than a gathering with the membership on Thursday.

Katai, who was signed by LA Galaxy as a free agent on December 31, stated he didn’t share his wife’s views they usually weren’t tolerated by his household.

The membership’s followers reacted with on-line requires his dismissal and, on Thursday, a handful of followers gathered by the David Beckham statue exterior the membership’s stadium holding a banner studying ‘No Racists in Our Club’ together with a circle and a pink line by way of Katai’s squad quantity (7).

The 29-year-old had been taking part in voluntary particular person exercises this week along with his team-mates at their coaching advanced in Carson.

Katai, who had began the primary two matches of the MLS season earlier than it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, was anticipated to be an necessary a part of the workforce’s attacking line-up alongside Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernndez and Cristian Pavn.

Katai joined MLS with the Chicago Fire in 2018 after a profession in Europe, together with time with Serbian’s 1991 Champions League winners Red Star Belgrade.

He had 18 objectives in his first two seasons in Chicago, who purchased him from Alaves in Spain’s La Liga.