LA County records highest-ever temperature

The record temperature was at Woodland Hills, according to Dave Bruno, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“We reached 121 degrees (F) in Woodland Hills, California. That is the highest-ever temperature at a station, beating 119 degrees on July 22, 2006,” Bruno told CNN Sunday.
“Woodland Hills is the last place to get the effects of sea breeze. It’s tucked in the west corner of the San Fernando Valley,” Bruno explained. “This record heat was in a perfect or imperfect situation. High temperatures from surface to atmosphere, weak offshore flow and just enough to keep away the sea breeze.”
The NWS said in a statement that the temperature at Woodland Hills could increase and “many other records around the region will be broken today.”
The high temperatures come as firefighters battle wildfires around the state — the worst year on record in terms of the amount of land scorched.
More than 2,094,955 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire Capt. Richard Cordova said Sunday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of the heat forecast this weekend, with the goal of alleviating heat-induced demands on the power grid. An alert was issued to California residents to conserve power between 3 and 10 p.m., when demand is highest.
Sunday, the US Department of Energy (DOE) said it was exercising emergency federal powers in California as the state’s electrical grid is strained by the high heat and damage from wildfires.
In a news release from the…