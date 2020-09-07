LA County records highest-ever temperature

The record temperature was at Woodland Hills, according to Dave Bruno, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“We reached 121 degrees (F) in Woodland Hills, California. That is the highest-ever temperature at a station, beating 119 degrees on July 22, 2006,” Bruno told CNN Sunday.

“Woodland Hills is the last place to get the effects of sea breeze. It’s tucked in the west corner of the San Fernando Valley,” Bruno explained. “This record heat was in a perfect or imperfect situation. High temperatures from surface to atmosphere, weak offshore flow and just enough to keep away the sea breeze.”

