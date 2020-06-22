LA County public health director reveals violent threats against her over coronavirus response

“I didn’t immediately see the message, but my husband did, my children did, and so did my colleagues Ferrer said. “One reason I handle these briefings myself is always to shield the extraordinary team at L.A. County Public Health from these attacks which were going on, via emails, public postings, and letters—since March.”

Local health officials across the country have now been threatened, harassed and second-guessed as measures to combat the coronavirus have angered some — including lawmakers — who see the precautions as an infringement on their rights or government overreach.

The coronavirus has delved into a partisan divide, with 70 per cent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents are very concerned with coronavirus spreading, while just 35 per cent of Republicans feel the same, according to a current Fox News poll.

As of Monday, Los Angeles County reported a lot more than 85,900 COVID-19 cases and over 3,100 deaths. The rate of positivity for coronavirus tests in the county has remained at about 8 percent for many weeks and hospitalizations have now been decreasing since April.

“Our job and our calling is to keep as many people as safe as possible during this pandemic. We did not create this virus,” Ferrer said. “And while frustration boils over in our communities as people are done with this virus, this virus is not done with us.”

Earlier this month, Nichole Quick, the former chief health officer for nearby Orange County, Calif., resigned after facing backlash and threats over her countywide mask order. She was supplied with extra security and the county reversed the mask order after she resigned.

Before stepping down, nearly 100 people resulted in at a county Board of Supervisors meeting where they spoke out against Quick’s order, with one person reading her address aloud.

At least six other senior health officials have resigned across the state since the pandemic began, KTLA-TV reported.

Health officials elsewhere — including Colorado and Pennsylvania — have also decided to step down amid increasing threats to their personal safety. Amy Acton, Ohio’s former Health Department director, stepped down after protesters gathered before her home and legal challenges to her authority.

She has since shifted in to an advisory role.

Kathleen Toomey, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said last month that she receives extra security after receiving threats by email and phone.

Ferrer said public health officials don’t let partisan politics and public sentiment influence health decisions.

“We must follow the science in order to save lives,” she said. “And the science says if we don’t change the way we go about our daily routines, we could pay for it with our lives or the lives of others around us.”