LA council takes step toward sending unarmed service providers to some 911 calls: reports

The move comes after the council’s budget and finance committee reportedly received pushback for only slashing $133 million from the LAPD’s budget. The annual budget for LA’s police force is finished $1.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Councilmember Herb Wesson, who helped introduce the program, spoke out against critics who felt the council was acting in haste, by initiating such a large cut during an occasion of civil unrest.

“I understand … that this makes you feel a little uncomfortable,” that he said, according to LAist. “Well, welcome to being black. Welcome to being uncomfortable.”

Some of the residents who called in to voice their opinions during the meeting pushed for even weightier cuts in police funding, the LA Times reported.

“This is not adequate. We need to defund the police,” one caller said. “Defund the police, or you will get voted out,” said yet another.

This news comes just two days after reports came out about efforts by the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter to remove County District Attorney Jackie Lacey. The group claimed that she failed to prosecute police officers who were involved with fatal shootings during her tenure in office.