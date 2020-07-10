LA coroner rules California teen’s shooting death by police a homicide

Earlier this week, Guardado’s family released the results of an independent autopsy that also concluded he was shot five times in the back.

In a statement, Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner Dr. Jonathan Lucas said he gave consideration to the “major variables” in the case within an effort to balance the administration of justice and the public’s right to know.

“I do not believe that these are mutually exclusive ideals. Both are important, particularly amid the ongoing national discussion about race, policing and civil rights,” he said. “I believe that government can do its part by being more timely and more transparent in sharing information that the public demands and has a right to see.”

Investigators have said that Guardado was shot June 18 after two deputies on patrol saw him speaking with someone in a car blocking a driveway in Gardena, which borders the city of Los Angeles. During the encounter, Guardado produced a handgun and fled, initiating a short foot chase, authorities said.

At some point, one deputy fired. Six bullet casings and a gun were recovered at the scene. Investigators said Guardado failed to appear to fire at the deputies. His family said he was working as a security guard for an auto repair center at the time that he died.

The deputy who fired has been identified by local media as Miguel Vega and the other as Chris Hernandez. Both are assigned to the Compton station, authorities said Tuesday.

In a statement to Fox News, Vega’s attorney, Adam Marangell, said his client is cooperating with investigators and will sit back for an interview Monday.

“The official autopsy’s findings do not alter in any way the ultimate fact that Deputy Vega acted properly and lawfully,” Marangell said. “Deputy Vega did every thing possible that night in order to avoid firing his weapon and regrets his actions led to a loss in life.

Guardado’s death triggered protests in Los Angeles and calls for greater transparency amid a national reckoning over police policies and tactics.