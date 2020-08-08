LA Clippers rally late to dent Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff push | NBA News

Paul George scored 21 points and the LA Clippers rallied late to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-117 on Saturday.

Game leaders Portland Trail Blazers Points: CJ McCollum – 29

Assists: Jusuf Nurkic – 9

Rebounds: Jusuf Nurkic – 13 LA Clippers Points: Paul George – 21

Assists: Reggie Jackson – 5

Rebounds: Ivica Zubac – 12

Landry Shamet included 19 points and struck 2 essential complimentary tosses for the Clippers, who played without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard didn’t play due to the fact that the franchise holds him out of successive contests due to a remaining knee concern. He is anticipated to return on Sunday when the Clippers satisfy the BrooklynNets Los Angeles (47-22) were likewise without guard Patrick Beverley (calf).

The loss dropped Portland (32-39) to one-and-a-half video games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No 8 seed in the Western Conference with 3 contests staying.

Reggie Jackson scored 17 points and Marcus Morris Sr included 15 and 8 boards for LosAngeles JaMychal Green broke 13 points and 8 rebounds, while Lou Williams completed with 12 points, all scored in the very first quarter.

CJ McCollum had 29 points and …