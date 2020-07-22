LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley leaves NBA campus for personal emergency – reports | NBA News

LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left the NBA campus on Tuesday for an emergency personal matter, according to multiple reports.

Beverley reportedly plans to rejoin his team-mates near Orlando, but it is not guaranteed he will be available when the Clippers restart their season July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He will need to follow the NBA’s Health and Safety re-entry protocol when that time comes.

If a player leaves campus for extenuating circumstances, he will be required to quarantine for 4-10 days upon his return. The period will be four days if the player who left campus produces negative tests for at least seven days prior to his return.

In other words, Beverley will need to pass a coronavirus test every day he is off-campus in order to have a four-day quarantine inside the Disney hotel instead of 10.

The Clippers will play their first exhibition game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

They will be without Beverley and forward Montrezl Harrell, who left Orlando last week for an emergency family matter.

The 32-year-old Beverley has been a key contributor for Los Angeles, particularly on the defensive end. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 48 starts on the season.

If Beverley does not return in time or needs to quarantine for an extended stretch, fellow veteran Reggie Jackson could slide into the starting line-up.

