LA Chargers coach Anthony Lynn reveals he had COVID-19

It took less than 5 minutes into the 15 th season of HBO’s NFL truth series “Hard Knocks” for the vicious truth of 2020 to sink in.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn fired up Zoom on his notebook computer and provided stunning news to his gamers.

“I can’t promise you that you’re not going to get infected. … I got infected,” the 51- year-old Lynn stated.

Entering his 4th season at the helm of the Chargers, Lynn utilized his favorable coronavirus test as an inspirational tool for his gamers.

“Be patient, man. Be patient. Fellas, this year is not like any year we’ve had in the National Football League,” Lynn stated. “There’s going to be mayhem. It’s going to be modification and it’s going to come every day. The objectives, the goals, will not alter.

“I’ve talked with some individuals who stated they’re ill of this infection. What the hell is that expected to imply? Let me inform you something, you aren’t assured next year. You aren’t assured tomorrow. What I wish to do is I wish to restrict your direct exposures.

“But when that whistle blows, let’s go kick somebody’s ass and play some football. One team will do this better than the other 31. Trust me. It might as well be us. So, be ready for chaos. Embrace it. Because if we’re going to play, the team that handles this thing the best is going to have the best chance of winning that trophy.”

Later in the episode, Lynn provides more information about the signs he was experiencing in a conference with Chargers group psychologistDr Herb …