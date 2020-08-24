La Boca Steakhouse going above & beyond for safety with strict mask policy

NEW ORLEANS– La Boca Steakhouse in the Warehouse District is going above and beyond to keep their staff and customers extra safe during these Covid-19 times.

Safety is on their menu because they want to be extra careful to make sure that their employees are not put at risk, and that their diners are in a safe environment as well. Their safety policies are in place for the best interest of everyone.

“We do require you wear a mask when there is a staff member at your table, Susan Martinez, Server at La Boca said.

Here it’s not enough to just wear a mask when you enter, leave, or go to the restrooms. Their strict mask policy is to keep their servers like Susan safe from Covid-19.

“At the end of the day, we are front line workers and as long as we’re standing there at your table, and if you’re not wearing a mask, then we are not protected,” Martinez said.

Unfortunately, they have received plenty of pushback from some angry customers. These customers have complained to servers that the masks aren’t comfortable.

“People are resisting because other restaurants are not making them wear masks when the servers are at the tables. They think that we are being ridiculous or extreme, but we don’t get paid time off or sick pay. They say the masks aren’t…