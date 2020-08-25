L.O.L. Surprise! Color Your Own Water Bottle by Horizon Group USA,DIY Bottle Coloring Craft Kit, BPA Free, Decorate Your Glitter Water Bottle with Colorful Markers & Gemstones, Multi Colored



Design a one-of-a-kind go-to accessory with the L. O. L. Surprise! Color your own water bottle kit! Adorn your water bottle with vibrant colors decorated with your favorite L. O. L. Tots and fun phrases that Express your personal style. Make your glittery water bottle pop with sparkly gemstone accents in rainbow colors! This BPA free water bottle is safe and convenient for everyday use to keep you hydrated on the go! Suggested for use with cold to warm liquids. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Pre-printed design: Color and decorate this glitter water bottle that includes a pre-printed design of your favorite L. O. L. Tots and phrases!

Bpa free: safe & convenient for everyday use.

Travel strap: water bottle features a toggle band for easy carrying.

Suggested use: for cold to warm liquids only. Hand-wash only.

Age range: 5 years & up