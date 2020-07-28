L.O.L. Surprise! 550E Rechargeable Electric Scooter – Ride On Ul 2272 Certified, Multicolor



Price: $149.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 20:55:58 UTC – Details)



Choose your path with the L.O.L. Surprise! VR 550E electric scooter! Featuring aggressive styling and reliable technology, This electric scooter is sure to keep you moving. Easy to assemble using the included tools, Your child will be riding in no time, at speeds up to 10mph! With up to a 40 minute run time, you’ve got plenty of places to explore with a cruising range of 6 miles. The L.O.L. Surprise! VR 550E electric scooter also features durable polyurethane tires to handle bumps in the road, and a hand operated front brake for stopping power. Emission free chain driven motor. High visibility LED running lights for that cool “ground effect” lighting so you can be seen rolling in style on your L.O.L. Surprise! VR 550E electric scooter. No matter which path you choose, L.O.L. Surprise! VR 550E gets you there.

10 mph speed with 100W DC motor and chain drive

6 miles cruise range with rechargeable 12V 7Ah SLA battery

Easy Thumb-control throttle

High visibility LED running lights for cool ground effect – lighting

Hand-activated rear brake for optimum braking performance