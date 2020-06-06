L.A. Galaxy part ways with player whose wife made offensive Instagram posts

Tea Katai posted twice on her Instagram, the primary put up calling for protesters to be killed, and the second displaying a suspected looter holding a shoebox with the caption, “Black Nikes Matter.”
Both posts have since been deleted.
The Galaxy stated the group stands in opposition to racism.
“Earlier today, the L.A. Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts … The L.A. Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal,” the workforce stated.
Aleksandar Katai stated on Instagram that his wife’s posts had been unacceptable.
“These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family,” he wrote. “This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility. I will ensure that my family and I take the necessary actions to learn, understand, listen and support the black community.”
On Friday, the Galaxy launched one other assertion saying Katai’s departure, saying the 2 sides “mutually agreed to part ways.”
Katai, 29, was in his first season with the Galaxy after spending two seasons with the Chicago Fire. A local of Serbia, Katai has performed six matches for Serbia, together with 4 within the 2018 World Cup.
Before coming to MLS, he has performed membership soccer in Greece, Serbia and Spain.