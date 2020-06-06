L.A. Galaxy part ways with player whose wife made offensive Instagram posts

Tea Katai posted twice on her Instagram, the primary put up calling for protesters to be killed, and the second displaying a suspected looter holding a shoebox with the caption, “Black Nikes Matter.”

Both posts have since been deleted.

The Galaxy stated the group stands in opposition to racism.

“Earlier today, the L.A. Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts … The L.A. Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal,” the workforce stated.