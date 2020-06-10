L.A. Firefighters Battle Huge Brush Fire in Bel-Air



Normally idyllic and ritzy Bel-Air appears to be like completely apocalyptic now as an enormous brush fireplace is raging in the hills.

More than 200 L.A. firefighters had been on the scene early Wednesday morning close to the 405 Freeway as a wildfire scorched a minimum of 50 acres. The brush fireplace broke out simply after midnight in the Sepulveda Pass … close to the well-known Getty Center museum.

By three AM, L.A. fireplace officers mentioned they’d made important progress, though 2 firefighters who helped with the battle had been injured and handled on the scene.

There’s some reduction in sight for firefighters too … although L.A. temperatures are in the 90s now… they’re anticipated too cool off heading into the weekend.



Still, this Bel-Air blaze is eerily much like the one which raged uncontrolled again in December 2017. As we reported … that fireplace burned simply steps away from well-known properties and the BILLIONS of {dollars} price of artwork contained in the Getty Center.