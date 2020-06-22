L.A. County sheriff pushes back on defunding police: ‘Last thing’ the community needs is fewer deputies on the streets

Villanueva noted that in comparison, the NYPD has four police officers per 1,000 residents, and he issued a “note of caution” to those that want fewer police officers on the streets of major cities.

“Ask the average person who is perhaps not involved in the criminal justice system. They’re not suspects, formerly incarcerated, currently incarcerated, or family relations of those incarcerated. Ask that crowd: the people who do their job day to day, they wish to make sure they will have that back-up to know that they’ll get to home from work and back without being hassled, without being burglarized while they’re at work, for example,” Villanueva said, pointing out just how many times a police officer is the first responder within an emergency situation.

He continued: “Ask people, what about crime? Who’s gonna do what? They never have a good answer. They talk about this utopian society that doesn’t exist. If and when we get to that point, I’ll be the first to defund us, but we’re not there.”

The interview came after an 18-year-old security guard at an autobody shop was shot dead by Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies Thursday night, based on local reports. The teen, who was identified as Andres Guardado, was working at the Freeway auto body shop as a personal security guard, CBSLA reported.

Family members and friends attempted to confront deputies at the scene.

Villanueva thought to also consider the family relations of “victims of homicide” on whether defunding the police is a viable idea.

“Those people are not demanding to defund law enforcement. They want to hold accountable whoever killed their loved one. It’s a very lopsided conversation at this point, but we need to push back and have everybody slow down,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva also reacted to at least one of his deputies saving a protester’s baby from choking on a coin.

“That just shows you that deputies are out there just making sure that protests were civil and they’re still humans and they want to react and they want to save,” Villanueva said.