L.A. Black Lives Matter Protest Draws 50k, YG Shoots Music Vid

As L.A.’s largest protest yet of George Floyd‘s killing made its way through Hollywood streets — with huge celeb’s showing support — YG used it as a strong backdrop for his new “F**k the Police” music video.

The peaceful demonstration of more than 50,000 people began Sunday on Hollywood Blvd … and the aerial views were epic.

Much of the crowd came built with face masks, homemade BLM signs and messaging to keep in mind the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor therefore many other black people killed by police.



YG also used the huge protest because the music video setting for his newly released track, “F**k the Police” … which he shot during the event. Speaking which, police presence during the march was minimal, and it remained a totally peaceful event.

Other celebs in attendance included Jamie Foxx, J Lo, A-Rod, Machine Gun Kelly, Vanessa Hudgens, Mod Sun, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Michael Rappaport, Madeline Petsch, Karreuche Tran, Ireland Baldwin and Marlon Wayans.

There were split up protests in other parts of L.A as well, including Compton, that was attended by Russell Westbrook, Cassie and Alex Fine.